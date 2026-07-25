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Help Lay My Dad to Rest

Goal$2,800 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAmanda Hanawahine McKeague

Fundraiser funds will be received by Amanda Hanawahine McKeague

Help Lay My Dad to Rest

It is with a heavy heart that I am asking for help as our family faces another heartbreaking loss. Within the past two years, we have experienced unimaginable grief. We lost my beloved brother, Chauncey, then my grandfather, and now my dad, Troy Griep.


He wasn't perfect, but he loved us, and no matter what hardships he faced in life, he was our dad. We will always be grateful for the love he gave us, and we want to honor him with the dignity and love he deserves.


Our family's wish is to have my dad cremated so that he can be laid to rest alongside my beloved brother, Chauncey, and their cherished family dog, Diesel, who was cremated and buried with him. There is comfort in knowing they can all be together again and that our family will have one special place where we can visit them together. Unfortunately, the unexpected cost of cremation has become more than we can manage. Asking for help has never come easily to me. If you know me, you know I have always tried to carry life's burdens on my own. But after losing three of the people who meant so much to our family in just two years, I have reached a point where I simply cannot do this alone.


Our greatest wish is to fulfill his final resting place by laying him to rest alongside Chauncey and Diesel. Bringing them together again would bring our family an incredible sense of peace during this difficult time. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to honoring that wish. If we are blessed to receive more than our goal, any remaining funds will be used toward additional memorial expenses and costs associated with honoring my dad's life. If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, our family would be deeply grateful. If you aren't able to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser or keeping our family in your prayers would mean just as much. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for helping us give my dad the peaceful farewell he deserves and for helping us fulfill our wish of bringing him home to rest with Chauncey and Diesel.

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