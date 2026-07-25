Help Lay Jerry Holmes To Rest

My dad, Jerry Holmes, passed away on June 28th, 2026, in his home due to health complications in Orange, TX at the age of 69. He was a loving, caring and amazing man, everyone who knew him could easily share stories and tell you about Unc' Jerry for hours. I am reaching out for help and support to get him laid to rest, cremated and to have a memorial service for our friends and family.





The estimate for everything is 3,600, including the actual cremation, the services/memorial, ect. I won't be able to set a service date until I get it fully paid for as well as not being able to inform assorted people about when they should come down for it.





Here is his obituary on the funeral home's page if you wish to send flowers and/or cards; https://www.sparrowfuneralhome.com/obituary/mr-jerry-holmes