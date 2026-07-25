Help Lay Jared Yarborough To Rest

Jared passed away unexpectedly at just 27 years old, and our hearts are broken by this unimaginable loss. After a traumatic brain injury, Jared made one final selfless act that reflects exactly who he was as a person. Through organ donation, his heart and other life-saving organs were able to give others a second chance at life. While we miss him deeply every single day, we find comfort in knowing that even in his final moments, Jared was helping others and continuing to make a difference in the world.





Jared leaves behind his beautiful two-year-old daughter and his fiancé, who is currently six months pregnant with their baby. He was a loving son, devoted brother, caring father, and someone who loved deeply. Family meant everything to him.





Anyone who knew Jared knew he had a personality that could light up any room. He was never shy and could talk to absolutely anyone. He was outgoing, full of life, and had a way of making people laugh no matter the situation. His smile, humor, and energy touched so many people, and the memories he created with family and friends will live on forever.





We are asking for support during this difficult time to help with memorial expenses and to ease some of the burden on his growing family as they navigate life without him. Any contribution, no matter the amount, is greatly appreciated. If you are unable to donate, please keep Jared and our family in your thoughts and prayers and share this fundraiser.





Thank you for helping us honor Jared’s life, love, and legacy.