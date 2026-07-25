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Help Lay Coop to Rest & Support His Family

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$25 USD

Fundraiser created byTanya Ratliff

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rechell Cooper

Help Lay Coop to Rest & Support His Family

My name is Tay Ratliff, and I’m raising funds for a family I love dearly — Rechell Cooper and her two sons, who have endured more heartbreak in a few weeks than most families face in years.


Rechell and her husband, Duane Cooper (known affectionately as “Coop”), shared more than 21 years together, building a life and raising a family. On July 14, 2026, Coop passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind family and friends who are absolutely devastated by the loss.


His death came just weeks after another major crisis: one of Rechell’s sons was struck by a car while walking, leaving him hospitalized for weeks, unable to walk or speak in the early days of his recovery. Through sheer determination, treatment, and the care and prayers of those around him, he’s made remarkable progress and is now home. But his recovery is far from finished. He still needs extensive physical therapy, ongoing medical care, and time to rebuild his strength and mobility.


Rechell now has to support her son during his recovery all while grieving the loss of her husband and partner of 21 years. Coop had no life insurance, so the family is facing funeral and burial costs on top of everything else, with no cushion to fall back on. Rechell is an incredibly strong woman, but no one should have to shoulder this alone.


This fundraiser exists to give Coop the dignified burial he deserves and to ease the financial strain on Rechell and her sons. Beyond covering funeral costs, my hope is that we can raise enough to give Rechell something just as important: the chance to step back from work, even briefly, to grieve, heal, and focus on her boys without the constant pressure of money weighing on her.


If you’re able, please consider a donation of any amount through this GoFundMe. Every dollar goes directly to Rechell. You can also give directly via Cash App at $rechellBstallings. And if giving isn’t possible right now, sharing this fundraiser or simply keeping Rechell and her sons in your thoughts and prayers would mean the world.


“Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress…” — James 1:27


Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.


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