Help Lauras Road To Recovery

I am starting this fundraiser for my mother, Laura. My whole life I have watched her put others before herself. She has the purest heart; which is rare to find nowadays. She would give you her jacket even if that meant standing in the rain drenched. She has taught me resilience and strength over my life time of 37 years. She has overcome so much. Her health has always been an issue. She has Lupus and Valley Fever. Over the last 10 years it got worse. Sometimes she goes without her medication because at one point it was $700 for a months supply. So she has been on compromised lungs. Her right lung is almost non existent. So about a year ago they did diagnose her with cystic fibrosis too. Recently she has been on high flow oxygen. And it was helping a lot. Until she starting to have some stomach issues. A lot of heart burn and indigestion. She wasn’t really eating and when she did she threw it up with blood; so she went to the hospital to see what is going on. They ended up finding a mass on her duodenum. They biopsied the mass and it came back cancerous. She was sent to a hospital more equipped to handle surgery. She had the whipple surgery. The whipple surgery is complex surgery used to remove tumors or diseases in the head of the pancreas, bile duct, or small intestine. It involves removing the pancreatic head, duodenum, gallbladder, and bile duct, followed by reconstruction to reconnect the remaining digestive organs. This surgery is a huge risk for anyone let alone someone in their 60s with one working lung and with underlying health issues. They successfully removed the tumor and they biopsied her lymph nodes and it’s stage 3. It’s been two weeks since surgery and her lung just gave out on her she had to be intubated. We thought we were going to lose her. I flew out to California immediately and have been staying by her side since. She even made me go get her bills and she was stressed on paying them while hospitalized. I want to start this fundraiser to help with her daily bills so she doesn’t have to focus on anything but healing and getting off the intubation tube. She recently became a great grandma and her driving force is to meet him in Tennessee. I want her to focus on getting stronger every day so she can get out of ICU and eventually meet her great grandson. So I don’t want her to worry about her bills piling up. She has so much going on I want this to be the VERY last of her worries. She needs to focus on getting stronger so we can successfully get her off the ventilator. The money raised will go to her bills and any financial need while she is in the ICU and heals from this. My mom is my best friend and I don’t go 24 hours without talking to her. I feel like this is the very least I can do for her. If you can’t donate that is okay; we ask to keep her in your prayers and share. Thank you,









-A very scared daughter