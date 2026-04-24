Help Launch Universal Property & Facility Solution

**Business Mission**





I am building Universal Property & Facility Solutions, a professional property service company designed to combine multiple essential services under one organization.





Our first divisions will include:





1. **Residential Property Care**





* Home cleaning

* Move-in/move-out cleaning

* Basic property maintenance





2. **Commercial Cleaning Services**





* Office cleaning

* Small business and facility maintenance





3. **Junk Removal & Property Cleanouts**





* Garage cleanouts

* Rental property turnovers

* Removal of unwanted items and debris





4. **Future Government Contracting Division**

After establishing a strong operating history, insurance, and customer relationships, the company will pursue opportunities to provide cleaning and maintenance services for government and institutional clients.





**Funding Goal: $20,000**





The funds will be used for:





* Business registration and legal setup

* Liability insurance

* Professional cleaning equipment

* Lawn/property maintenance tools

* Junk removal supplies and transportation needs

* Website and marketing

* Customer acquisition

* Initial operating expenses

*Long-Term Vision**

I want to build a company based on hard work, quality service, and community impact.Beyond business, I want this company to give back through volunteer cleanup projects, helping improve neighborhoods and supporting people who need assistance with property maintenance.



