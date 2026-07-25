Help Launch the Personal Prayer Journal Ministry

The Personal Prayer Journal is a printed, Scripture-guided prayer system designed to help individuals, couples, families, small groups, and churches pray with more focus, organize requests, pray with Scripture, and remember answered prayers.





Why This Matters

This project began with a simple burden: many Christians want to pray more consistently, but they do not always know where to start, how to stay organized, or how to keep track of the people and needs they are praying for.





The Personal Prayer Journal was created to provide a gentle, practical structure without turning prayer into pressure or another spiritual task.





What the Journal Provides

The journal includes guided prayer sheets, Scripture-based categories, daily and weekly prayer organization, space to record requests, and a place to remember answered prayers and testimonies.





The goal is not to make people pray for hours or “do prayer perfectly.” The goal is to help people start small, pray honestly, grow steadily, and build a deeper relationship with God over time.





Where We Are Now

Journals are now ready to be printed, assembled, shared, and improved through feedback from early users. We are also developing expansion packs, church resources, online survey tools, and free printable prayer resources so this system can continue growing and serving more people.





How Your Support Helps

Your support will help move this ministry forward by helping provide:

• Printing supplies, paper, binders, dividers, tabs, covers, and packaging

• Starter, Standard, and Deluxe journal materials for early users

• Church outreach and preview materials for pastors, small-group leaders, and ministry teams

• Free printable prayer resources for individuals and churches

• Website, online survey, ordering system, and email update tools

• Shipping, outreach materials, and continued development of expansion packs





Every Gift Helps

• $10 helps provide free printable prayer resources and outreach materials

• $25 helps cover sample sheets, surveys, packaging, and supplies

• $50 helps support journal materials for an early user

• $100 helps support multiple journals or refill materials

• $250 helps support church preview materials for pastors and ministry leaders





We want to place these tools into the hands of people who are hungry to grow in prayer: individuals, families, small groups, pastors, ministry leaders, and churches.





If this ministry blesses you, please consider giving, sharing this campaign, or praying for the project as it grows.





Learn more at https://personalprayerjournal.org





Contributions support the development, printing, and outreach of the Personal Prayer Journal ministry project. At this time, contributions should not be considered tax-deductible unless specifically stated otherwise.





Thank you for helping equip others to pray with focus, faith, and consistency.





“Devote yourselves to prayer, being watchful and thankful.”

— Colossians 4:2