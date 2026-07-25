Help Launch Shanny Vending & Save Our Future

Hello everyone,





My name is Shanelle, and I am a single mother from Toronto who has spent the last few years working tirelessly to build a dream called 'Shanny Vending', a beauty and self-care vending business designed to support small businesses while creating opportunities for growth and independence.





Today, I am reaching out because I have reached a point where I cannot do this alone.





After investing everything I had into building my business, my fully wrapped and operational beauty vending machine is currently being held in storage due to overdue storage fees. I now owe approximately $1,544 to prevent my machine from being auctioned off. In addition to recovering the machine, I also need help covering the transportation costs to move it to its first confirmed location and maintaining the business insurance required to operate.





This has been one of the hardest periods of my life. I am currently unemployed, actively searching for work every day, and recently began receiving Ontario Works assistance while trying to keep a roof over my family's head and provide for my daughter. Despite these challenges, I have not given up on my dream.





What makes this especially difficult is that Shanny Vending is not just an idea anymore. I have secured a real opportunity with a shopping mall that is prepared to move forward with placing my vending machine. I have the business registration, insurance, and supporting documentation to prove that this opportunity is real. The only thing standing between me and finally launching my business is the financial barrier of getting the machine out of storage and into its new home.





My goal is to raise $2,000, which will help cover:





* Outstanding storage fees to prevent my vending machine from being auctioned

* Transportation and moving costs to deliver the machine to the mall

* Required business insurance and startup operational expenses





As a mother, my greatest wish is to show my daughter that even when life becomes overwhelming, you keep going and keep believing in yourself. I don't want a lifetime of struggling or relying on assistance. I want the opportunity to build something sustainable, meaningful, and successful.





If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, please know that your support would mean more than I can put into words. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would be an incredible gift as well.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for believing in small businesses, and for helping me fight for a chance to turn this dream into reality.





With gratitude,





Shanelle Kidd

Founder, Shanny Vending



