Help Launch Plum Tree Inspections

Buying a home is one of the biggest investments a family will ever make. At Plum Tree Home Inspections, my mission is simple: help families feel confident, informed, and protected before they sign on the dotted line.

I’m building a professional home inspection company and First Responder based in Arvada, Colorado, focused on integrity, clear communication, honest reporting, and genuine customer care. My goal is to deliver thorough, easy-to-understand inspections that help buyers avoid costly surprises and move forward with peace of mind.

Why This Matters

A quality home inspection can save families thousands of dollars and prevent years of stress. We’re committed to becoming a trusted local resource for homebuyers, sellers, real estate professionals, and the entire community—one inspection at a time.

Like many small businesses, turning this vision into reality requires more than passion and hard work. I’m raising funds to cover essential startup costs so I can launch strong and start serving the Denver metro area right away.

Your support will directly fund:

• Professional inspection equipment — moisture meters, thermal imaging camera, electrical testing tools, ladders, and safety gear

• Licensing & certifications — state requirements, continuing education, and industry memberships

• Business operations — website development (in development), branding, uniforms, marketing materials, and scheduling/reporting software

• Reliable transportation — to serve homes safely and efficiently across the area

Every contribution helps — whether it’s $5, $50, or more. If you can’t donate right now, sharing this campaign with friends, family, or local real estate groups would mean the world.

Thank you for believing in small businesses, entrepreneurship, and building something meaningful for our community and First Responders. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for helping bring Plum Tree Home Inspections to life.



