Help Launch Parted Sea Community Church

Parted Sea Community Church exists because we believe there are thousands of people who still need Jesus, but may never walk through the doors of a traditional church.





Some have been hurt by churches. Some have drifted away from their faith. Some have never heard the Gospel presented in a way that connects with where they are today. Others are simply searching for hope, purpose, and truth in a world that often feels broken and uncertain.





We believe the Church was never meant to remain inside four walls.

Parted Sea Community Church is being planted with a simple mission: to help people encounter Jesus Christ, grow in their faith, and live on mission in their communities. We are committed to Biblical truth, authentic relationships, meaningful discipleship, passionate worship, and practical outreach that meets people where they are.





Our vision is to create a church that serves not only those who attend on Sunday mornings, but also those who may never attend at all. Through community outreach, evangelism, discipleship, digital ministry, and local partnerships, we want to bring the hope of Christ beyond the church building and into everyday life.





To help make that vision a reality, we are raising $75,000 to fund the launch of Parted Sea Community Church.





These funds will be used to establish the church, purchase essential worship and production equipment, support community outreach efforts, provide ministry leadership during the launch phase, and create a financial reserve that allows us to begin strong and remain focused on ministry rather than survival.





Our Launch Goal:

• $10,000 – Launch & Legal Setup (Formation, 501(c)3, website, etc)

• $15,000 – Worship & Production Equipment

• $15,000 – Community Outreach & Evangelism

• $20,000 – Ministry Leadership & Church Plant Development

• $15,000 – Operating Reserve





Every gift, regardless of size, helps move this mission forward.





Whether you are able to give financially, pray for this ministry, or share this campaign with others, you become part of what God is building through Parted Sea Community Church.

We are not simply launching another church.





We are building a place where people can encounter Jesus, experience authentic community, and discover that God is still making a way where there seems to be no way.

Thank you for believing in this vision and partnering with us as we take this next step of faith.



