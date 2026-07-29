Help launch NautIQare

About the project: https://www.nautiqare.com/

NautIQare is an app designed for the boating community. With robust features for both technicians and boaters alike. Boaters can search technicians based on geographic location, by reviews, or by specific service needs. Technicians can send estimates and invoices, and customers can pay directly within the platform through Stripe which is fully integrated. When a boater accepts an estimate, the system automatically emails the boaters marina (if applicable) with an approval request and attaches the technicians insurance doc as well as all parties contact info. Techs and boaters can also exchange text and video messages within the system, which is great when a technician needs to make a customer aware of a potential issue.





Other features include a marine forecast feature with multiple data points and a feedback system that will help other boaters in their geographic location identify whether the forecast is accurate or not. the feedback system resets daily at 3am EST





Social features: Users with friends in the system can message directly. With locations allowed, boaters can navigate directly to one another while maintaining a minimum water depth.





NautIQare is pre-set for regions all over the world. It is fully functional currently. Feel free to sign up and explore the site. Your information is completely confidential. We do not, and will not ever sell contact information.





NautIQare is Trademark Pending.





How we will use the money:

Marketing and advertising. The issue holding the initial launch is onboarding. The system needs to onboard technicians prior to full public launch. We need techs to fill service orders before boaters place them or the system will not work as designed.