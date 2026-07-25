"Help Launch my MOTAGS 3D Printing Studio"

Hi everyone,

I’ve been passionate about 3D printing for years — designing, prototyping, and creating everything from custom gadgets and replacement parts to artistic sculptures, functional tools, and personalized gifts. Now it’s time to turn this into a full-fledged small business, and I need your help to get it off the ground!

Why 3D Printing? The demand is growing rapidly for custom, on-demand creations that solve real problems and bring joy. With your support, I’ll be able to serve local customers, online buyers, inventors, educators, and small businesses with fast, high-quality 3D printed solutions through MOTAGS.

A Biblical Encouragement for Generous Giving: As Scripture reminds us in 2 Corinthians 9:6-8 (NIV): “Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously. Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.”

Your cheerful generosity today can help plant the seeds for this dream to grow — blessing both you and the many people who will benefit from custom 3D printing in the future.

My Story

At 51 years old, I’m stepping into a new season after some of the hardest years of my life. For 22 years I worked as a nurse, caring for others during their most vulnerable moments. Over time, the compounding loss of patient lives took a heavy toll on me mentally and emotionally. Combined with a serious life mistake, it became clear I needed to step away from the profession I had given so much of myself to.

Then, just recently, I lost my mom at the age of 72. She was my rock — always encouraging my creative side and believing I could build and make things with my hands. Her passing deepened the grief but also stirred a resolve in me to honor her memory by reinventing my life.

I’m a proud father of four sons and one beautiful daughter. They’ve walked through these challenges with me, and now we’re rebuilding together. My kids are my greatest motivation — I want to show them that setbacks and loss don’t define the end of your story. You can pivot, heal, and create something new.

That “something new” is this 3D printing business, MOTAGS. What began as a therapeutic hobby has grown into a real calling. I have already designed and published several prints that have received positive feedback, but I’m quickly running out of funds to keep momentum going and scale up. I love designing and printing custom items that solve problems and bring joy — from practical tools and replacement parts to personalized gifts and creative projects. This venture represents resilience, creativity, and a fresh start for my family.

This isn’t just about launching a business. It’s about showing my children the power of faith, perseverance, and turning pain into purpose. With your support, I can move forward in healing while building a sustainable future that honors my mom and provides for my kids.

Your generosity would mean the world to a father determined to rise stronger for his family.

How Your Support Will Be Used:

Professional-grade 3D printers (to upgrade from my current setup for higher volume and quality) Initial stock of filaments, resins, and materials Workspace setup, tools, and e-commerce website Marketing and shipping supplies for the first wave of orders

Goal: $8,000

I’m committed to stewarding every contribution wisely and will keep all backers updated with progress photos, new prints, and business milestones.

Thank you for considering sowing into this dream. Together, with God’s help, we can make custom 3D creations a reality for many!

Matt Olkowski MOTAGS 3D Printing



