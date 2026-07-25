Help Launch My Husband's New Career in IT!

Dear friends and family,





I hope this message finds you well. I’m reaching out today with a request that’s very close to my heart. My husband, a dedicated teacher and coach, is on the brink of a transformative career change, and I need your help to make it happen.





After years of inspiring young minds in our community, he is ready to pivot to a full-time career in technology. He has been accepted into an amazing certification program that offers extensive education, training, and five elite certifications that will not only enhance his skills but also guarantee job placement upon completion. This is an incredible opportunity for him to step into a new field that holds such promise for our family's future.





However, to make this dream a reality, we need to raise the funds to cover the program costs in full. While there’s an option for a loan through Sallie Mae or a payment plan requiring a $5,000 deposit due by July 27, 2026, my goal is to secure the full amount so that he can fully focus on his training without the added stress of financial obligations hanging over us.





My husband is a hardworking and devoted father, always putting our family first. He deserves this chance to pursue his passion for IT and build a better future for us all. I know that with your support, we can make this dream come true.





Every contribution, no matter how small, will bring us closer to our goal and mean the world to us. If you could share this fundraiser with your network as well, it would help spread the word even further!





Thank you so much for considering helping my husband on this important journey. Together, we can help him launch into a successful and fulfilling career in technology!





With love and gratitude!

Kaity Jackson