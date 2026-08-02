Help Launch Murage Electronics Shop

Help Me Launch Murage Electronics Shop

Hello, my name is David Murage, and I am a Diploma in Electrical Engineering student in Kenya. I am working hard to build a better future through education and entrepreneurship.

My dream is to open Murage Electronics Shop, a business that will supply electrical materials, electronics, and repair services to my local community. The shop will provide products such as electrical cables, switches, sockets, bulbs, extension cables, tools, chargers, and other essential electronics.

As a student, I do not have enough savings to purchase the initial stock, shelves, tools, and rent required to start the business. That is why I am reaching out for your support.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will help me:

Purchase initial electronics and electrical stock. Rent and set up a small shop. Buy shelves, display equipment, and tools. Create a sustainable source of income while I continue my studies. Serve my community with reliable electrical products and services.

Your generosity will not only help me start a business but also create opportunities to support my education and eventually employ others in the future.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with your friends, family, and social networks would mean a great deal to me.

Thank you for believing in my dream and helping me take the first step toward building Murage Electronics Shop.

God bless you.