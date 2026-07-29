Help Launch Living the Dream Thailand

My name is Adam Praleikas.

I am raising funds to return to Phuket, Thailand and launch Living the Dream Thailand, a boots-on-the-ground life-reset project for American men who are burned out, overworked, divorced, financially crushed, physically drained, and ready to experience a different way of living.

I want to be completely clear about what this is.

I am asking for support to help cover my expenses while I build this business, document the process, create the platform, and develop the first version of the service.

This is not fake charity.

This is not me pretending the money is for something else.

This is a launch fund for a vision I believe can help men who are in the same position I have been in.

After more than 20 years inside the American grind, I hit the wall.

I worked nights. I pushed my body too hard. I carried the pressure of family, debt, obligation, and a life I thought I was supposed to live. I was taking prescription medication just to stay awake and keep functioning. At one point, I found myself on the side of the highway, on my knees, struggling to breathe, realizing that the life I was living was killing me.

That moment changed something.

Soon after, the old structure of my life began collapsing. Divorce. Bankruptcy. House pressure. Financial strain. Everything that looked stable from the outside started breaking apart.

Most people would call that a midlife crisis.

I call it midlife clarity.

I leveraged what I had, got on a plane, and went to Thailand for 90 days.

I did not go there for sex tourism, drugs, nightlife, prostitution, happy endings, or degeneracy.

I went because something in me knew I needed to get outside the life that had been consuming me.

In Thailand, I found balance.

I trained Muay Thai. I lived simply. I slowed down. I spent less. I ate better. I moved more. I got centered. I saw my life clearly from the outside.

And I realized something:

A lot of American men need this.

Not a vacation.

Not an escape into self-destruction.

A reset.

A controlled interruption of the life pattern that is draining them.

Living the Dream Thailand is my answer.

The vision is to help American men come to Phuket for 30 days, 60 days, 90 days, or longer and land with a plan. I want to help them get oriented, avoid rookie mistakes, find their footing, train, recover, breathe, think clearly, and experience what life can feel like outside the American pressure system.

I am not a tour guide, visa lawyer, taxi driver, financial advisor, or travel agency.

I am an American man who lived the collapse, made the jump, and now wants to build the bridge for other men.

Funds raised will help me return to Thailand, stabilize the launch period, build the online platform, create content, document the model, develop client resources, and begin serving men who are ready to stop joking about living the dream and actually experience it.

This is not a vacation fund.

This is a launch fund.

Important note: Living the Dream Thailand is a planning, orientation, and concierge-style support project. It is not a legal, immigration, tax, medical, financial, transportation, real estate, or licensed tour-guide service. Clients and participants remain responsible for their own travel documents, visa compliance, finances, health decisions, insurance, lodging, transportation, and third-party expenses.

This project is not connected to sex tourism, drugs, prostitution, or nightlife promotion. The mission is reset, clarity, discipline, training, cultural respect, and helping men experience Thailand in a cleaner and more purposeful way.

If this resonates with you, I am asking you to support the launch.

Help me build Living the Dream Thailand.



