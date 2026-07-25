Help fund the first LE/HAUX 33 product development

Hey Ya’ll,

My name is Quinntez Washington, and I am creating this GiveSendGo campaign to help raise startup support for LE/HAUX 33, a purpose-driven clothing brand rooted in faith, discipline, transformation, excellence, and legacy.

This campaign is deeply personal for me because my life today looks very different from where I started. I know what it means to fight through active addiction, uncertainty, setbacks, and seasons where the future did not always feel clear. By the grace of God, discipline, accountability, and a commitment to change, I am now celebrating 6 years of sobriety.

That milestone means more than I can fully explain. It represents healing, restoration, maturity, and the decision to keep choosing life, purpose, and growth every single day.

In addition to celebrating 6 years of sobriety, I have also successfully completed my first year of graduate school. As the first person in my family to pursue a graduate degree, this journey carries a responsibility bigger than myself. It is not just about earning a degree. It is about breaking barriers, creating new possibilities, and building a legacy that can inspire those coming after me.

I am also a private pilot enthusiast, which reflects another part of who I am: someone who believes in discipline, vision, preparation, and elevation. Whether in education, recovery, entrepreneurship, or aviation, I am learning that purpose requires both faith and structure.

LE/HAUX 33 is part of that legacy.

This brand is more than clothing. It is a vision built from transformation. It represents protection, resilience, identity, community, craftsmanship, and the courage to become whole. I am building LE/HAUX 33 to reflect the journey from survival to purpose, from discipline to excellence, and from personal healing to collective impact.

I recently launched the landing page for LE/HAUX 33, and now I am preparing to move into the next phase: product development and startup execution.

Funds raised through this campaign will help support early business needs, including product samples, materials, manufacturing, packaging, branding, photography, website support, business tools, and launch preparation.

Starting a business requires vision, but it also requires resources. I am doing the work, taking the steps, and building carefully. Your support will help me bring LE/HAUX 33 from concept to product and create a strong foundation for the brand.

Whether you are able to give financially, share this campaign, or keep me in prayer, I am deeply grateful. Every donation and every act of encouragement helps move this vision forward.

From active addiction to 6 years of sobriety, from first-generation graduate education to legacy-building entrepreneurship, I believe this is only the beginning.

Thank you for supporting my journey, my business, and the vision behind LE/HAUX 33.





With gratitude,

Quinntez Washington

www.lehaux.com