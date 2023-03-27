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Help Launch Joe's Digital Creations

Goal$40,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJoseph Steinhauser

Help Launch Joe's Digital Creations

Help Me Build Joe's Digital Creations

Joe's Digital Creations started with a simple idea: build an independent creative business producing original books, artwork, print-on-demand products, educational content, and family-friendly entertainment.

I've already put countless hours into turning that idea into something real.

I've created and published books, developed original artwork and product collections, built the foundation for an online store, and begun developing larger creative projects that I hope to expand in the future.

Now I've reached the point where determination and creativity alone aren't enough. Building the business properly requires funding.

That's why I'm raising $40,000 to help launch Joe's Digital Creations and give it the resources needed to grow.

The funds raised will be used for the practical expenses involved in turning what I've already built into a sustainable business, including:

Software and creative tools needed for design, publishing, product development, and content creation

Trademark and legal expenses to protect Joe's Digital Creations and its original brands and projects

Website and e-commerce expenses needed to build and operate the online storefront

Print-on-demand services and business tools needed to create and sell products without maintaining expensive inventory

Advertising and marketing to introduce Joe's Digital Creations and its products to potential customers

Business startup and operating expenses necessary to establish a solid foundation for long-term growth

What I've Already Created

This isn't just an idea waiting to get started.

Joe's Digital Creations already includes work across several different areas.

I've published Greek Mythology: Fables of Fearsome Beasts and Fearless Heroes, developed original print-on-demand apparel and merchandise, created themed product collections including the Dragon Eye Collection, and developed artwork and concepts for additional books, educational resources, and family-friendly projects.

The long-term goal is to build Joe's Digital Creations into an independent creative studio with multiple product lines and original properties rather than relying on a single product or idea.

Why I'm Asking for Help

Starting a business requires more than creating something people might want to buy.

There are software costs, legal protection, e-commerce expenses, marketing, business services, and other costs that have to be covered before a small creative business has a fair opportunity to succeed.

I've taken Joe's Digital Creations as far as I reasonably can with the resources currently available to me.

Your support would allow me to take the next step.

This fundraiser isn't about promising contributors merchandise or requiring anyone to purchase something in return. It's simply an opportunity for people who believe in what I'm building to help me get it off the ground.

And if contributing financially isn't possible, sharing this fundraiser can help just as much by putting Joe's Digital Creations in front of someone who may want to support it.

The Vision

Joe's Digital Creations is more than a single project.

My goal is to build an independent creative studio that produces books, print-on-demand products, educational resources, original artwork, and family-friendly entertainment.

As the business grows, I plan to expand into additional books and product lines, develop new original creative projects, and continue creating things designed to educate, inspire, entertain—and sometimes simply make somebody laugh.

I want to build something capable of growing for years to come.

Every contribution brings Joe's Digital Creations one step closer to becoming that business.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, support my work, or share this fundraiser with others.

— Joe

Joe's Digital Creations

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