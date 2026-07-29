Help Launch Jacks Shack St Pete Paddleboard Rental

Hi, I'm Rob from St. Petersburg, Florida.





For the past month, my 14-year-old son Jack and I have been running a small paddleboard rental operation right here in St. Pete. Even with very limited equipment, we've already had 9 happy paddlers out on the water. Watching their faces light up — seeing them smile, laugh, and enjoy Tampa Bay — has been such a blessing. People keep telling us how peaceful and fun it is, and how much they appreciate that we're working hard to keep it as affordable as possible.





This little dream of ours — Jack's Shack — is about more than just renting paddleboards. It's about a father and son team creating good, healthy, affordable days on the water for families, locals, and visitors who might not otherwise get the chance.





Right now we're at a crossroads. My accounts are maxed out, and we need help to take the next step.

To grow this into a real business that can truly serve our community, we're asking for your support with:





A 10x20 shed (with permit and full build-out) — our official "Jack's Shack" 50 quality paddleboards plus paddles, leashes, life jackets, and safety gear Help with staff pay for the first 3–6 months





This is a true grassroots effort by a dad and his son. We're not a big company — we're just local people trying to do something good and meaningful. Your support would mean the world and would directly help us keep prices low so more people in St. Pete can enjoy the water.





We will keep every supporter updated with photos and stories of our progress. We're also creating a special plaque that will hang on the wall at Jack's Shack with the names of everyone who helps us get started.

If you can give anything — even $100, $250, or $1,000 — it will make a real difference. And if you can't give financially, we would be so grateful if you kept us in your prayers. 🙏





✝️ Floating on Faith — Coming Soon

As Jack's Shack grows, we also have a bigger vision on our hearts. We are planning to launch Floating on Faith — a faith-based paddleboard community here in Tampa Bay where people can come together on the water to connect with nature, with each other, and with God. This group is not yet created, but it is our prayer and our goal. Once Jack's Shack is established and we reach our funding milestone, Floating on Faith will become a reality — bringing fellowship, healing, and God's glory to the beautiful waters of Tampa Bay.





Here’s what our paddlers are saying:





“This was such a fun experience to do on a Wednesday! I needed an excuse to get out of the house & Jack’s Shack made this super affordable and fun experience renting a paddleboard for the day! Rob was super helpful and made sure I had …” — Y Bello





“We had such a great experience with Jack’s Shack Paddleboards! My friend and I rented for the day, and everything was super easy and professional from start to finish.” — Marianna T





“Great guys to rent from. They are friendly professional and the pickup/drop off was very easy.” — Virginia Thomas





“The boards were great, easy to inflate, and so much fun. Rob was very nice and helpful. He had electric pumps available that made it so much easier than the hand pumps. Definitely recommend over a company like PADL. Was a great experience.” — Leslie W. Chrisman





“Rob is an absolute gem of a person. He’s super attentive and was super helpful, even checking in with us to make sure we didn’t have any problems setting up! The boards are in excellent condition, and the electric pumps are amazing! Highly recommend him for any future paddle board adjacent adventures!” — Kathleen Gartman





“Such a fun experience and owner made it so easy! Would definitely recommend!” — marifer Davila





“highly recommend!! they answered all my questions and genuinely good people, will definitely be using their services again. such an easy and smooth first paddleboarding experience!” — Lilyana Bryant





“We had a great experience with this small business, everything from pick up to drop off went smoothly. The owner was so caring and even checked up on us when he didn’t hear from us when we were late. such a cool experience and even got to see dolphins and stingrays! Highly recommend and will definitely come back!” — Mikayla Woodall





“Rob at Jacks was super helpful and made the rental super easy! The unit was compact and fit in my car so easy. Instructions to blow up were easy. His quick responses via email and text messages were great !..I will be back soon to rent again” — David Maroukis





“This paddleboard rental is a must if you’re in the St Pete area! You can’t beat the price! Rob was very helpful throughout the process and included everything you needed for a day on the water. Don’t bother shopping around, rent local!” — Tarrah Berg





Let’s get more people paddling and smiling on the water!





Paddle on! 🌊🏄 Rob & Jack