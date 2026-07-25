Help Launch Holy Heiress Apparel

Eight years ago, I had an idea for a t-shirt company that would spark organic conversations about God just by what someone was wearing. I didn't know how to make it happen, so the dream sat dormant. I tucked it away and kept moving. But God didn't forget it.





A month ago, I joined an online community of Christian entrepreneurs and something started stirring in me again. The desire to design, to create, to build something that meant more than a product came rushing back. After one of our group meetings, I sat down and started playing with a design idea. One thought led to another. I picked up my journal. And then something shifted. I felt the Holy Spirit move, like a lightbulb went off from the inside out.





The name Holy Heiress came to me, and I felt led to search the word heir in the Bible. That search brought me to Romans 8:17: "Now if we are children, then we are heirs—heirs of God and co-heirs with Christ, if indeed we share in his sufferings in order that we may also share in his glory." The brand was born in that moment.





Holy Heiress is faith-forward apparel for Christian women, rooted in the truth that we are royalty by inheritance, not by achievement. The aesthetic is just as intentional as the message. I grew up in Chicago in the 90s, and that era shaped how I see style, boldness, and self-expression. The brand carries that same energy. It is unapologetic, it is cultural, and it is anchored in faith. Every piece is designed to be a conversation starter, a reminder, a declaration. The tagline says it best: Born Royal. Act Accordingly.





Here is where your support comes in. I am raising $10,000 to take Holy Heiress from soft launch to fully operating brand. Every dollar has a purpose:

$4,000 for paid advertising on Instagram and TikTok to get Holy Heiress in front of the Christian women who are already looking for a brand like this. $2,000 for vendor market setup and participation, including a physical display setup and seven in-person markets beginning June 2026. Because some conversations need to happen face to face. $1,000 for lifestyle brand photography, ordering product and hiring a photographer to capture real women wearing Holy Heiress in real life. $3,000 for product inventory and expanded design, so Holy Heiress can grow beyond print-on-demand and show up fully stocked at every market and every moment that matters.



This is not just a business. It is an assignment. And your support is not just a donation. It is a seed into something God already ordained.





Born Royal. Act Accordingly.





Thank you in advance for your support!





Cynthia

Holy Heiress Apparel Co.

holyheiressapparel.com