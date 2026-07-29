Help Launch Entertainment Care





The entertainment and creative industries are filled with passionate, talented people—but behind the scenes many face isolation, burnout, mental health challenges, grief, pressure, and spiritual questions without adequate support.





Entertainment Care exists to provide practical wellbeing support, chaplaincy care, safe spaces, and compassionate presence for people working in the entertainment industry.

We support artists, performers, crew, production teams, event staff, and creative professionals through a holistic approach that cares for the whole person—body, mind, soul, and spirit.





Our vision is simple:

Healthy people create healthy industries.





We are also committed to creating safe spaces and pathways for the next generation.

Many young people are stepping into creative, entertainment, and media industries without strong support, mentoring, or healthy foundations. Through school programs, wellbeing workshops, chaplaincy initiatives, mentoring opportunities, and creative development resources, we aim to help young people grow in confidence, resilience, purpose, and wellbeing.





We believe the future of the industry is shaped not only by talent, but by healthy people who know their value, understand their purpose, and have the support they need to thrive.





Through Entertainment Care we are developing:





• On-site chaplaincy and wellbeing support

• Safe wellbeing spaces at events, festivals, productions, and industry gatherings

• Practical care initiatives such as water stations, charging hubs, rest areas, wellbeing resources, and “Get Home Safe” programs

• Training and development for chaplains, wellbeing officers, and volunteers

• Resources that help creative professionals navigate pressure, mental health challenges, purpose, identity, and wellbeing

• School, youth, and emerging creative programs that foster healthy development and resilience

• Community gatherings that create connection, encouragement, belonging, and support





Your support helps us establish and grow these services so we can care for the people who spend their lives creating, performing, leading, and serving others.





Every donation contributes toward developing resources, training volunteers and chaplains, creating wellbeing initiatives, building partnerships, delivering programs, and providing practical support where it is needed most.





Together, we can help create safer, healthier, and more connected creative communities—supporting both today’s industry professionals and the next generation who will shape the future.





Thank you for helping us bring hope, wellbeing, practical care, and compassionate support to the creative community.

Entertainment Care

Healthy People. Strong Teams. Thriving Creative Industries.



