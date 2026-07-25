Help Launch Biblical Counseling - Vancouver Island

After many months apart, I have finally joined my wife Melanie on Vancouver Island. While she continues her own counseling work, I am now fully focused on establishing Coram Deo Biblical Counseling — a ministry dedicated to helping men experience real heart change and Christlike maturity through the sufficient truth of God’s Word.





During this transition season, while I wait for my Canadian residency and work permit, I am not able to charge for counseling sessions or any other work. Your support will help cover my basic living expenses so I can devote myself to meeting with men, offering biblical counsel, securing a meeting location, and building a strong foundation for this ministry.





Coram Deo Biblical Counseling is established as a ministry organization. Counselees are invited to consider a reasonable gift on a sliding scale to help sustain the work, keeping it affordable so that any man who needs biblical counsel can receive help without financial burden. Your ongoing support through this fundraiser will allow me to continue offering Christ-centered counseling and discipleship to men across the Greater Victoria area, as well as online-counsel via Zoom for men in other parts of Canada and the United States.





The ministry will be centrally located on the Saanich Peninsula in the Greater Victoria region. From this base I will provide one-on-one biblical counsel and develop men’s groups focused on growth, discipleship, and accountability — all aimed at helping men walk more faithfully with Christ.





You can learn more about the vision and current work at www.livingcoramdeo.com.





Whether through a one-time gift or a recurring monthly partnership, your generosity would be a true blessing. It will enable me to serve men struggling with purpose, sin, marriage, leadership, addiction, and the weight of life — pointing them to the hope and transforming power of the gospel.





Thank you for prayerfully considering standing with me in this season. I am deeply grateful for every way the Lord provides through His people.





In Christ,

Dave







