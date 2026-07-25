Help Launch Becca’s Cleaning & Landscaping Service

Hi, I’m Becca Beebe, and I’m excited to bring reliable, high-quality cleaning and landscaping services to homes and businesses across Kitsap County.

Why Now?

Kitsap needs dependable local providers who show up on time, deliver excellent work, and treat every property like their own. With my experience and passion for creating beautiful, well-maintained spaces, I’m ready to build a business that serves the community while creating jobs and growing sustainably.



