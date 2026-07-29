Help Launch BE SAFE Company

In today’s digital world, cyberattacks are increasing every day, and many small and medium businesses are left unprotected due to lack of resources, expertise, and security awareness.

My name is Amine Rafai, and I am a cybersecurity specialist with hands-on experience in penetration testing and security assessment. I have seen first-hand how vulnerable systems can be, and how a single attack can destroy years of work for a business.

This is why I am building BE SAFE Company, a cybersecurity initiative focused on helping businesses protect their systems, data, and digital infrastructure from real-world threats.

Our Mission

BE SAFE Company aims to:

Help businesses identify and fix security vulnerabilities Provide penetration testing and security audits Improve cybersecurity awareness and digital safety Support companies in building stronger, safer systems

Why I Need Your Support

To launch BE SAFE Company professionally, I need initial funding to cover essential setup costs, including:

Cybersecurity tools and testing environments Secure server infrastructure Website development and branding Operational setup and certifications Initial outreach to support businesses in need

Why This Matters

Many businesses do not realize they are vulnerable until it is too late. Our goal is to change that by making cybersecurity accessible, proactive, and affordable.

With your support, BE SAFE Company can start helping real businesses stay safe from cyber threats and data breaches.

FINAL MESSAGE :

This is more than just a project—it is a mission to make the digital world safer for everyone.

Any support, big or small, will directly help bring BE SAFE Company to life.

Thank you for your trust and support.