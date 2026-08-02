Have you ever worn something that reminded you of who you are, what you believe, or the hope you carry?





That question is the heart behind Aesthetic Kingdom Wear.





My name is Alicia, and I created this Christian apparel brand with a mission: to create wearable reminders that point people back to Christ in everyday life.





This vision was built from a desire to bring encouragement, faith, and hope into a world where so many people are facing discouragement and uncertainty. Every design is created with the purpose of reminding someone that God is still present, still faithful, and still working.





Over the past several months, I have worked to build this brand from the ground up—creating designs, developing the brand, building the store, and preparing the foundation for launch.





Now, the final step is bringing it to life.

I am raising $10,000 to help launch Aesthetic Kingdom Wear by covering:





Product samples and quality testing

Initial launch and fulfillment costs

Website and business expenses

Packaging and marketing

A financial cushion to help the brand get established





This is more than clothing. My prayer is that every shirt, hoodie, hat, and tote becomes a conversation starter and a reminder of faith.





If you feel led to support this vision through giving, sharing, or prayer, I would be deeply grateful.





Thank you for taking the time to hear my story and for helping me build something that points people back to Christ.





— Alicia

Founder, Aesthetic Kingdom Wear