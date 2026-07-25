Help Launch a Startup Designed to Serve Our Commun

I’m in the process of launching a new startup focused on providing essential services to individuals and families who need support navigating housing, finances, and stability. This startup will allow me to expand the work I’ve already been doing — but with structure, tools, and the ability to reach more people.

To get fully operational, I need help covering the initial startup expenses, including:

State registration and compliance fees Software and technology tools Office equipment and supplies Marketing and outreach materials Program development and client resources

Your donation directly supports the launch of a service‑based organization that will help people overcome barriers and build stronger futures. If you’ve ever been helped by someone who cared enough to guide you, you know how powerful that support can be.

Thank you for helping me build something that will make a real difference.