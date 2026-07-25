Help Launch a Decade of Impact. Brazil, 2027

From Northern Nigeria to Brazil: A Journey of Purpose, Leadership, and God's Faithfulness

My name is Joy David Alewa, and I am a youth leader, youth advocate, aspiring legal practitioner, and social impact professional from Northern Nigeria. For as long as I can remember, I have been passionate about helping young people discover their God-given potential, develop their leadership capacity, and become positive influences in their communities.

My leadership journey has taken me through different spaces. In the church, I have served in leadership roles, including as President of the ECWA Students Ministry, where I had the privilege of discipling and mentoring young believers. In academia, I served as Chairperson of the University of Maiduguri Law Clinic, Secretary-General of the Law Students Bar Council, Vice President of the Debate and Literary Club, and General Secretary of the YES Alumni Association of Nigeria (YAAN), Gombe Chapter. Professionally, I have worked in the nonprofit sector, leading and supporting programs focused on youth empowerment, gender equality, child protection, education, and community development.

I also founded Redeeming Identities Youth Empowerment Initiative (RII), a nonprofit organization committed to empowering young people through leadership development, advocacy, mentorship, and community engagement. Through these platforms, I have had the opportunity to work with hundreds of young people, helping them build confidence, discover opportunities, and become agents of change.

While I am grateful for these experiences, the past year has been a season of deep reflection for me. As I approached the completion of my legal education and considered the next phase of my life and leadership journey, I found myself repeatedly asking God some difficult questions:

"What is next?"

"How do I steward the opportunities and influence You have entrusted to me?"

"Where are You leading me in this next season?"

I did not have all the answers, but I knew God was preparing me for something beyond what I could currently see.

Then, I received an invitation that felt like a direct answer to those prayers.

I was selected to attend the Younger Leaders Gathering (YLG 4), organized by the Lausanne Movement, one of the most influential global networks committed to advancing the mission of Christ around the world.

In March 2027, 1,200 emerging Christian leaders from every continent will gather in Brazil to learn, grow, collaborate, and prepare for greater Kingdom impact. However, YLG 4 is much more than a conference. It is the beginning of a ten-year leadership journey known as the Younger Leaders Generation (YLGen), providing mentorship, discipleship, coaching, and global collaboration opportunities for leaders who are committed to serving faithfully in their contexts.

When I received the invitation, I was overwhelmed with gratitude. Not because of the opportunity to travel, but because I recognized what it represented.

For me, YLG 4 is confirmation that God is expanding my horizons and connecting me to a global community of leaders who are passionate about seeing lives transformed through the Gospel. It is an opportunity to learn from leaders serving in different cultures and contexts, build meaningful relationships, and gain insights that will strengthen my leadership, ministry, and community impact.

I believe this opportunity connects directly to what God is already doing in my life.

Through my work in youth development, leadership training, advocacy, and community engagement, I have seen firsthand the importance of investing in young leaders. When one young leader is equipped, entire communities benefit. Families are strengthened. Young people discover purpose. New initiatives are launched. Hope is restored.

YLG 4 will equip me with tools, mentorship, and global perspectives that I can bring back to Nigeria and apply in my church, workplace, nonprofit organization, and the communities I serve. The lessons learned and relationships built will not end in Brazil—they will continue shaping my leadership and impact for years to come.

This is why I am inviting you to be part of this journey.

The total cost of attending YLG 4 is approximately ₦4.9 million.

This includes:

• Registration Fee – ₦1.6 million

• International Travel and Related Expenses – ₦3.3 million

I am trusting God to raise the full amount through the generosity of individuals, friends, mentors, churches, organizations, and partners who believe in investing in the next generation of leaders.

By God's grace, I have already received over $400 in support, which amounts to approximately ₦544,000 at an exchange rate of ₦1,360 to $1.

I am deeply grateful for every person who has already contributed toward this journey. Their generosity has reminded me that no vision is fulfilled alone and that God often works through people to accomplish His purposes.

I still have a significant amount left to raise, and I would be honored if you would consider partnering with me.

Your support is not simply helping me attend an event in Brazil.

You are investing in a young leader committed to serving God and society through leadership, law, youth empowerment, and community transformation.

You are investing in future mentorship opportunities for young people.

You are investing in stronger leadership within the Church.

You are investing in initiatives that empower women, youth, and vulnerable communities.

You are investing in a generation of leaders who will shape the future of Nigeria and contribute meaningfully to God's mission around the world.

The challenges facing our nation and our world require leaders who are grounded in character, guided by conviction, and committed to service. Opportunities like YLG 4 help develop such leaders by providing access to mentorship, accountability, training, and global collaboration.

I believe that what God is doing through YLG 4 extends far beyond the individuals attending. The ultimate beneficiaries are the communities, churches, organizations, and nations they will continue to serve long after the gathering ends.

Would you consider joining me on this journey?

You can support through prayer, financial giving, or by sharing this story with others who may be interested in partnering.

Every contribution, large or small, brings me one step closer to Brazil and one step closer to the opportunities that await beyond it.

Thank you for believing in what God is doing and for considering how you can be part of this story.

Together, we can invest in leadership that will impact lives, communities, Nigeria, and the world for years to come.