Help Lanre Finish Law Program

I am currently a student in Nigeria entering into the final year of my Law programme (LLB) at Crescent University, amidst asthma challenges.





Due to health and as a result financial challenges (sapped by incessant asthma treatments; mouth ulcer & root canal treatments) and increase in my school fees, I’m now unable to meet the required school fees to finish the final lap of my Law programme.





I’ve had to spend a lot (time to time) on treating my chronic asthma, at some point, even before going to write some of my exams. Symbicort, nebules etc. partly drain what could have helped in school funding.





I’ve had to treat my mouth ulcer while doing root canal too. One tooth treatment and other related cost = N285k. Did root canal for two teeth and mouth ulcer treatment at around N600k; maintaining the rest. Like earlier stated, these health maintenances partly drain in what could have gone to my school funding.





I humbly request your support in helping raise funds for my school fees in my final year at school. The tuition alone is N2,500,000 ($1850) aside other related fees, but any amount donated would be greatly appreciated.





I will be grateful for your support.