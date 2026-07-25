Help Lamin from The Gambia Continue His Education

My name is Aaron, and I’m raising funds for my friend, Lamin, who lives in The Gambia.

Lamin is a Christian with a dream of becoming a doctor. He has been working hard in school and is committed to building a better future, not only for himself but for those around him.

Like many families facing financial hardship, there are times when obtaining enough food is a real struggle. Lamin reached out to me asking for help with food, and I wanted to do more than simply send money once. I hope to bring together people who are willing to help him and his family through this difficult season while he continues pursuing his education.

The funds raised will go toward:

Food and basic necessities for Lamin and his household. Supporting his ability to stay focused on his education. Helping relieve immediate financial pressure as he works toward his goal of becoming a doctor.

Every donation, no matter the size, makes a difference. If you aren’t able to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support. May God bless you for helping someone pursue hope, education, and a brighter future.



