Help lady smile again

Our dog Lady is 12 years old and has been part of our family ever since we found her abandoned and alone. Even after everything she’s been through, she’s still loving, strong, and full of life. Right now, Lady needs urgent medical care including dental work, rib surgery, grooming, and pet insurance coverage to help protect her health moving forward. The total cost of her treatment is over $11,000, and we’re doing everything we can to give her the care she deserves. Any donation, share, or support means the world to us and helps give Lady a happier, healthier life.



