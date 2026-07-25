Help Kyree Take the Next Step Toward College 🤎

Kyree has worked incredibly hard to reach this milestone, and I couldn’t be prouder of him. This fall, he will begin his journey at Northampton Community College, where he plans to study Sports Management while continuing to pursue his passion for basketball.

As a mother, I’ve done everything I can to support his dreams, and Kyree has done his part too. Throughout high school, he balanced academics, work, and basketball, showing responsibility, determination, and a strong work ethic. He understands that success comes from dedication, not shortcuts.

While financial aid will help, there are still college expenses that add up quickly, including books, supplies, housing essentials, transportation, meals, and other costs that come with starting this new chapter.

If you feel led to support Kyree’s college journey, no donation is too small. Every contribution, share, and word of encouragement brings him one step closer to achieving his goals.

If you’re unable to give financially, sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, and community would mean just as much.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for believing in Kyree and investing in his future. Your kindness and generosity will never be forgotten.





With gratitude,





Jabreyah & Kyree



