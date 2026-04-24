Help Kyle Fight for Justice

This fundraiser is being created to help Kyle continue his legal fight without losing everything in the process.





Before this chapter of his life, Kyle served his community as a Little League football coach, helping young athletes develop leadership, accountability, and character.





Kyle's appeal is rooted in specific concerns about the handling of his case. He maintains that he received the most severe outcome among those involved after refusing to serve as a confidential informant. He also points to evidence and testimony that he argues were overlooked, including statements from another individual accepting responsibility for the drugs at issue.





Kyle further contends that motions and legal challenges supported by the evidence were never filed by his attorney, despite his repeated requests that they be pursued. He believes these issues deserve meaningful review through the appellate process and is seeking the opportunity to have his case fully examined.









Every donation, prayer, share, and word of support matters more than you know. Even if you cannot give financially, sharing this fundraiser could help reach someone who can.