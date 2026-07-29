Help Kristi rebuild after losing everything

My name is Kristi

, and at 42 years old, I am facing the hardest challenge of my life. I have always been a hard worker and a person of integrity, but recently, my entire world was upended in an instant. A comment I made online was taken out of context, leading to a viral misunderstanding where I was falsely accused of racism. Before I had a chance to explain or clarify my intent, the digital storm hit. I was fired from my job, and without an income, I am on the verge of losing my home. Because I don't have family or a circle of friends to lean on for support, I find myself completely starting from scratch with the very real threat of homelessness looming.

It is a terrifying and humbling experience to face the loss of your livelihood and your roof over a misunderstanding, but I am determined to move forward. I am not the person those online labels painted me to be, and I am asking for a second chance to prove that. I have set a goal of $5,000 to provide the foundation for a fresh start. This amount will allow me to secure a new, safe place to live by covering a security deposit and the first month’s rent. It will also provide for basic essentials like groceries, utilities, and the initial costs of setting up a modest household. These funds represent a vital lifeline that will keep me off the streets and give me the stability I need to focus on finding new employment. Any donation, no matter the size, is a step toward stability. Even if you cannot give, a prayer or a share of this link would mean more than I can say. Thank you for seeing the person behind the screen and for believing in second chances.



