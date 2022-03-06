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Help Kriss Fight Stage 4 Cancer

Goal$36,000 USD
Raised$55 USD

Fundraiser created byFreemont Leadbetter

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kristine Leadbetter

Help Kriss Fight Stage 4 Cancer

My wife Kriss Leadbetter is a loving wife, mother, nana, friend, and woman of deep faith. She has always been the one others turn to for encouragement and strength. Today, she needs that same support as she faces the greatest fight of her life.

The Battle

For the past two and a half years, Kriss has been courageously battling cancer, which has now progressed to Stage 4 Endometrial Cancer. She has endured surgery, treatments, and countless medical appointments.

Despite everything she has faced, the cancer has continued to progress. We are now at a critical point where we must pursue a different path.

The Hope

After extensive research and prayer, we have found a promising option: treatment at Envita Medical Center.

Envita specializes in precision oncology, creating personalized treatment plans based on each patient’s unique cancer profile. This approach goes beyond traditional therapies and offers a targeted path forward when standard treatments have not worked.

Kriss has been accepted into a 14-week treatment program, giving us renewed hope in this fight.

The Need

The total cost of this treatment is $145,000, and it is not covered by insurance. The remaining balance to raise is the $72,500 Goal set via GiveSendMe.

We are covering all travel and lodging expenses from our personal savings plus $45,000 toward her total cost of her treatment. Every dollar raised here goes directly toward the diagnostic testing and personalized treatment Kriss needs to begin and complete this program.

This is not optional care. This is her next and best treatment plan.

How the funds will be utilized:

Begining Treatment

Covers intake, advanced diagnostic testing, and starting Kriss’s personalized treatment plan.

Continuing Treatment

Funds ongoing therapy, monitoring, and adjustments throughout the 14-week program.

Complete Treatment

Fully funds the entire program, giving Kriss the best possible opportunity at more time with her family.


How You Can Help ... Give what you feel led to give

Share this with family, friends, and your church ... Pray for Kriss and for wisdom in her treatment

Every action matters. Every share matters. Every prayer matters.

A Message of Faith

According to the Bible, in II Corinthians 9:7, each person should give what they have decided in their heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver (NKJV).

We believe in the power of prayer, community, and God’s provision.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with Kriss during this time.

She loves the Lord, her family, her friends, and everyone around her. We are praying that this treatment will give her more time to continue blessing others and to be with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild.

With grateful hearts,

Freemont "Dean" & Kriss Leadbetter









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