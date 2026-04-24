Help Kizer Fight Sepsis and Support His Family

My nephew Kizer is 19 months old and fighting for his life in Pensacola, Florida. What started as a family vacation turned into every parent's worst nightmare when he became seriously ill with strep that entered his bloodstream and caused sepsis. His condition became critical, and he is now on ECMO and life support while doctors continue fighting to save his life.





Kizer's parents rushed to Florida and have stayed by his side for approximately a month. They had to leave Tennessee unexpectedly, taking only the clothes they had with them, and used the money they had available to get to Florida. They never imagined they would be away from home this long.





Because they have had to stay with Kizer and focus on his survival, they have lost their jobs and their income. Meanwhile, their bills at home in Tennessee have continued. They are now facing rent, utilities, food, transportation, clothing, hygiene necessities, and other everyday expenses.





Your support would mean so much to this family during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for standing with them.