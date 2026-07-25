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Help Kimberly Loving Grandmother Get Her Smile

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$830 USD

Fundraiser created byVictor Bazan

Fundraiser funds will be received by Victor Bazan

Help Kimberly Loving Grandmother Get Her Smile

Hi, my name is Vic, and I’m reaching out with a heavy heart but full of hope for my beautiful wife Kimberly. Kimberly is not just my loving partner… She’s the heart of our family. As a devoted grandmother, she lights up every room with her warm smile, endless hugs, and a special way she makes our grandkids feel loved and cherished. Whether she’s reading stories, or cheering them on, her joy radiates through everything she does. Unfortunately, over the years, Kimberly has struggled with severe dental issues that have left her without proper teeth. Eating has become painful and difficult, affecting her nutrition and health. She’s often self-conscious about smiling or laughing freely in photos and family gatherings. At this stage in life, she deserves to feel confident, comfortable, and healthy again. New dentures will transform her daily life, allowing her to eat the foods she loves, speak clearly, and most importantly, share that radiant grandmotherly smile without hesitation. In Florida quality dentures typically cause several thousand dollars, and we’re hoping to raise $4000 to $5000 to cover the full procedure, fittings, and any follow up care. Really hard-working family doing our best, for medical and dental expenses, like this have stretched us thin. Any donation, big or small, would mean the world to us and help give Kimberly the gift of the healthy, confidence smile in her Golden years. If you can’t donate, please keep Kimberly in your prayers and share this campaign with your friends and family. Every share helps! From the bottom of our hearts… Thank you. God bless you for your kindness and generosity with gratitude, Vic and family.

If you can’t donate, please keep Kimberly in your prayers and share this campaign with your friends and family. Every share helps!

From the bottom of our hearts—thank you. God bless you for your kindness and generosity.

With gratitude,

Vic & Family

my name is Vic, and I’m reaching out with a heavy heart but full of hope for my beautiful wife, Kimberly.

Kimberly is not just my loving partner—she’s the heart of our family. As a devoted grandmother, she lights up every room with her warm smile, endless hugs, and the special way she makes our grandkids feel loved and cherished. Whether she’s baking cookies, reading stories, or cheering them on at games, her joy radiates through everything she does.

Unfortunately, over the years, Kimberly has struggled with severe dental issues that have left her without proper teeth. Eating has become painful and difficult, affecting her nutrition and health. She’s often self-conscious about smiling or laughing freely in photos and family gatherings. At this stage in life, she deserves to feel confident, comfortable, and healthy again.

New dentures will transform her daily life—allowing her to eat the foods she loves, speak clearly, and most importantly, share that radiant grandmotherly smile without hesitation. In Florida, quality dentures typically cost several thousand dollars, and we’re hoping to raise $4,000–$5,000 to cover the full procedure, fittings, and any follow-up care.

We’re a hardworking family doing our best, but medical and dental expenses like this have stretched us thin. Any donation, big or small, would mean the world to us and help give Kimberly the gift of a healthy, confident smile in her golden years.

If you can’t donate, please keep Kimberly in your prayers and share this campaign with your friends and family. Every share helps!

From the bottom of our hearts—thank you. God bless you for your kindness and generosity.

With gratitude,

Vic & Family


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