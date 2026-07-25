Help Kimberly Keep Her Home & Care for Mom

I am behind on my mortgage and am worried about losing my home. My mom came to live with me for the winter, and she ended up staying because her health has declined. Since October, she has been hospitalized several times, and I’ve had to make my house safer for her by removing carpet, installing rails, and making other modifications so she can move around safely. It’s been a challenging time, balancing her care and the financial strain of keeping up with bills.





The funds raised will help me catch up on my mortgage, pay off the renovation bills, and find an assistant to help care for my mom while I work. This support will allow me to focus on her well-being and ensure she has a comfortable and safe environment during this stage of her life. Every donation, no matter the size, will make a real difference for us.





I am deeply grateful for any help you can offer. Your support means so much to me and my mom, and I appreciate your kindness in helping us through this difficult time. Thank you for making my mom’s life as comfortable and safe as possible.