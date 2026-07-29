Help Kevin Stay Safe and Come Home

Our family is going through one of the hardest times of our lives right now. Kevin is currently being held in ICE detention, and we are doing everything possible to fight for him and keep our family together.

The people who truly know him know that he is more than his mistakes. He has a good heart, people who love him deeply, and a newborn baby he has not even had the chance to meet yet. Every single day he talks about wanting the opportunity to hold his baby for the first time and be there as a father.

What scares us most is the possibility of him being sent back to El Salvador. The people close to him understand the danger and fear he faces there. We are praying every day for another chance, for safety, and for the opportunity for him to stay here with the people who love and support him.

Right now, we are raising money to help cover immigration attorney fees, legal paperwork, court expenses, phone calls, commissary, transportation, and possible bond costs related to his case. This process has become emotionally and financially overwhelming for our family, but we refuse to give up on him.

Every donation, prayer, and share truly means the world to us. Your support gives us hope during one of the darkest moments of our lives and helps us continue fighting for his freedom and future.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for keeping us in your prayers, and for helping us believe that families deserve a second chance and the opportunity to stay together. ❤️





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