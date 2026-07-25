Help Kevin & Flori After Accident- baby on the way

Kevin and Flori are newlyweds excitedly expecting their first baby. Two months ago Kevin had an appendectomy. This morning, while riding his cycle, a car pulled out in front of him, resulting in a broken leg and broken heel.

He is in the hospital needing surgery, a blood transfusion, and several days stay. He will be unable to work during recovery.

The combined medical bills, lost income, and upcoming baby expenses have created a heavy financial burden at the worst possible time.

Please help this young family cover medical costs, lost wages, and baby preparations. Every donation and share makes a real difference. Thank you for your support and prayers!





Update: Saturday, June 27

It was a very long night.. they took him in for surgery around 5:40 last night. They had told us that there would be a possibility of it taking around 2 hours. There were numerous people here to be with Flori during the wait... We ended up waiting quite a bit since the surgery ended up taking 6 hours instead of the anticipated 2.





The doctor said everything went okay but it ended up being more messed up than he thought it was. He told us that he used 3 packs of a meter and a half of thread to sew him up. And used around 12 litres of saline solution to clean out his leg of all the bone fragments and blood clots. I'm not sure how many screws and pins were added, but we know that he has at least two in his heel and quite a few more in the other two bones.





The doctor told them that he needs to be on bed rest for two weeks and in a cast for 6 weeks. After those 6 weeks he needs to go through quite a bit of therapy to learn how to walk again.





Thank you so much for your support. It means a lot to them! Please continue to pray for them. And if you could share the fundraiser with others, we'd also appreciate it. Thank you and God bless you.





Update: Sunday, June 28

This morning the doctor said he can start moving some. He's finally allowed to lay on his side or stomach instead of only on his back. That'll be nice. He's allowed up on crutches for very short periods of time. It sounds like unless there's some unexpected complication, he'll be able to go home tomorrow.





Flori went home for a few hours this morning to get some sleep and rest. Some of Kevin's friends came to pass the morning with Kevin.





Also I wanted to add this note: Although the person who pulled out in front of the motorcycle and caused the accident is taking full responsibility for it, they're not a wealthy family. Between the hospital bills, repairing the motorcycle, and fixing their own car, the costs are adding up fast. That's why we're trying to help. Any support will go toward easing the financial burden for both parties involved.





Update: July 1 - Wednesday

They're "home"!!! Monday morning the doctor said he's free to go home. There was a slight hick-up in the process when Kevin's leg suddenly bled quite a bit and soaked through his thick bandages. The doctor had to come in and redo all the bandaging on his leg. He said is seems like it might have been a pocket of blood that had been trapped inside the wound and while moving around for his morning shower, it must have opened enough for it to seep out.





The doctor was very emphatic about the need to keep him from sweating. Because their house is quite a warm during the day, they ended up going to Flori's parents house for a few days. Yesterday some of Kevin's extended family came for a visit (Lynette's siblings and families). Sometime today Kevin's will be moving to join them at their Airbnb and hang out with family. That should help some with the boredom!





Thank you again for your help, support and prayers during this time. It has been a real blessing to Kevin and Flori.