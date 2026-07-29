Help Kevin Battle Stage IV Cancer

Thank you for taking the time to read my story.

On March 22, 2026, my life changed forever.

It started with several unexplained falls. One morning, I woke up and had lost most of the feeling on the right side of my body. Concerned, I went to a local urgent care center. After examining me, they told me I was likely having a stroke and needed to get to the hospital immediately.

What followed was a series of scans and tests that revealed something none of us expected: multiple masses in my brain.

I underwent an emergency craniotomy to remove the tumors. The pathology results confirmed that the masses were cancer that had metastasized to my brain. Further testing, including a PET scan, identified the primary source as esophageal cancer—a diagnosis that came as a complete shock because I had not experienced the typical symptoms associated with the disease.

I was ultimately diagnosed with Stage IV Esophageal Cancer.

Since then, I have already endured brain surgery and radiation treatments. Next week, I begin an intensive course of chemotherapy and immunotherapy in preparation for a high-risk surgery that will remove part of my esophagus, a portion of my stomach, and surrounding lymph nodes. Following surgery, I will face another round of chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

The good news is that, at this time, scans have not shown the cancer spreading to any other organs. My medical team is fighting aggressively, and we remain hopeful that this treatment plan will lead to full remission.

While I am determined to fight this disease with everything I have, the financial impact has been overwhelming.

I am a small LGBT business owner and Realtor. My livelihood depends on being present, meeting clients, showing properties, and actively running my business. Because of the treatments I've already undergone and the difficult road ahead, I have been unable to work consistently since March and expect to be out of work for an extended period during treatment and recovery.

As medical bills continue to mount, everyday expenses such as housing, utilities, transportation, insurance, and basic living costs have become a growing concern. Beyond fighting for my health, I am also fighting to keep my business and financial stability intact during this incredibly challenging time.

Asking for help is not easy for me. I have always worked hard, supported myself, and taken pride in helping others. Today, however, I find myself in a position where I need support from my community, friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers.

If you are able to contribute, no matter the amount, your generosity will help ease the financial burden and allow me to focus on what matters most: healing, recovery, and beating cancer.

If you are unable to donate, sharing my story would mean just as much and help me reach others who may be willing to help.

Thank you for your kindness, encouragement, prayers, and support. Every donation, share, and message of hope reminds me that I am not fighting this battle alone.



