Please Help Kerry Sheron — The "Trump House Guy" — and His Wife MariaKerry Sheron, a 69-year-old U.S. Army Veteran known as the "Trump House Guy" in Escondido, is fighting for his life after a brutal, unprovoked attack outside his home on Wednesday afternoon near East Mission Avenue and Buchanan Street.Kerry, who proudly displayed American flags, pro-Trump banners, and patriotic decorations, remains in critical condition on life support. His wife Maria has shared that doctors have given them no hope for his survival.This proud veteran who served his country now needs our support. Maria faces devastating medical bills, possible funeral costs, and the pain of this tragedy while grieving alone.Any donation helps with hospital expenses and supporting her through this crisis. Send prayers for Kerry, Maria, and their family.

Share this campaign widely. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. God bless Kerry and Maria.















