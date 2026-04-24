Help Kensingtyn spread hope through ministry

Hello. My name is Kensingtyn Gatwood. I am 19 years old and about to start my journey at Ohio Christian University. I feel a God-given calling to ministry, specifically pastoral and worship ministry. However, in order to start on the path to my calling, I need to raise money for my education at OCU. All donations will go to tuition, housing, and ultimately, my ministry. Your donations will allow me to spread the gospel of Salvation to the lost, hurting, hopeless, and all others that need to hear it.