Help Kenny and his family with medical expenses!

Kenny was driving his semi today near Crescent City and was in a major accident. He was rounding a corner and his semi hauling hot asphalt binder flipped. Kenny is seriously injured and was air lifted to UC Davis with multiple life threatening injuries. I do not have all the details as this happened earlier today, but I know that he and his family need our prayers more than anything right now. I started this GiveSendGo so that we could help his family with anything they need during this time. Please take a moment to uplift Kenny, Amanda his mother, Dave his father, and Johnny his brother to God with your prayers. If you feel like donating to help his family with medical expenses or travel expenses it would be greatly appreciated. Kenny and his family are some of the best people I have ever met. They always are willing to help anyone, and never ask for anything in return. 100% of these proceeds go directly to Kenny and his family. Thank you in advance for your support and your prayers during this time.





"Let us therefore come boldly to the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need." Hebrews 4:16











