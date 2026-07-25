Help Kenny

My brother Kenny has overcome so many struggles in his life and he is always the first one to help anyone in need. He overcame so many obstacles and always put others first. He hired people who needed second chances and had faith that his contributions and caring could change peoples futures. Now he is sick with PCV and has had strokes. He has had significant problems and had several surgeries on his neck and back. He has trouble walking and is constantly in pain. He never asks for help. He is the one of the strongest people I know. He worked 80 hours a week. He owned his own restaurant and started a paver cleaning company. Now he has so many physical limitations he cant do that anymore.

He wants to work but physically he is unable and the state doesnt give him enough to buy groceries let alone pay his rent. He has been so down and needs help. This is a man that was honored as the rotarian of the year and worked his whole life with the boys and girls club.





Please find it in your hearts to donate to help him