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Help Kelly Get the Veterinary Care She Needs

Goal€2,500 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byAdelaide Sagliano

Help Kelly Get the Veterinary Care She Needs

Kelly

Kelly’s Story


Kelly is only 2 years old, but unfortunately she is facing a serious health emergency. She is a small, fragile and incredibly precious part of our family, and seeing her in this condition is truly heartbreaking.


Kelly urgently needs specialized veterinary care. Because of her tiny size, every examination, treatment and possible procedure must be carried out with extreme precision by veterinarians experienced in treating birds. Even a small complication can be extremely dangerous for such a delicate animal.


Unfortunately, the medical care Kelly needs is very expensive, and the costs have become more than we can afford on our own. We are doing everything possible to give her the best chance of recovery, but we need the help of others to continue.


The funds raised will help cover specialized veterinary visits, diagnostic tests, medication, treatments and any procedures that may be necessary to give Kelly a chance to recover.


Kelly is only 2 years old and deserves the opportunity to continue living and enjoying the life she still has ahead of her. She may be small, but she has an enormous place in our hearts.


Every donation, no matter how small, can help us provide the care she urgently needs. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser can also make a huge difference and help her story reach people who may be able to support us.


We are not asking for anything more than a chance for Kelly — a chance to receive the treatment she needs and hopefully return to a healthy and happy life.


Please help us save Kelly and give her a second chance. Every donation and every share means more to us than words can express. ❤️


Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who chooses to support Kelly, share her story or simply keep her in their thoughts. Your kindness and support can truly make a difference.

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