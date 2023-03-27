Help Keep This Mother Where She Belongs

There is a sweet woman enrolled in our program at South Georgia House of Hope! She has been very transparent with us, she is doing her best and working to turn her life around. We are trying to help her raise funds so she does not have to go back to jail. While she is with us, she can earn support to pay her legal obligations. We are simply asking for help in a desperate time so she does not have to leave where she feels safe. We trust God, we know He will provide and we know he sees the unseen. We have tried to explain to the legal system what she is working towards and they just want what’s due!! All I see is the soul in front of me. Stop for the one. Please help us keep this mama here.