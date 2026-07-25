Help Keep the Roof Over My Sons Head

I am a single mother of one son. Over the past 2 years my job of 13 years closed down. I was out of work for 8 months before finding another position. Went through my entire savings. 5 months into my new job the car blew up, transmission, and had to get another. 1 week after that I was hospitalized. Over the course of the next 2 and half months I was hospitalized 3 times total and had 2 surgeries and was out of work that whole time. I lost my job due to that. It reads like the plot of a Lifetime movie I know. It’s been a nightmare I can’t wake up from. I have been looking for work since the beginning of June. I have been on many interviews and filled out over 100 applications since then but still have not found work. Ive been told I am either too qualified or not qualified enough. To say I’m discouraged is an understatement. I am trying to stay strong for my son but honestly it’s been hard. I am 2 months behind on my rent and now facing eviction. Not to mention my utilities. I am ask for help to pay these bills so we will not become homeless. I have never once thought I’d ever be in this position, I’m a hard worker. I understand that this may seem insignificant to some, however it still is a scary situation for me and my family. We have nowhere else to go. I have prayed to God to give me the strength I need to get through this season. If you feel the need to help us keep our apartment till I find a job I would greatly appreciate it. Thanks for taking the time to read about our situation. God Bless.