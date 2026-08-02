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Help Keep the Lights On for a Family Fighting for

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTyhirah Poynter

Help Keep the Lights On for a Family Fighting for

Help Keep the Lights On for a Family Fighting for Their Lives

Goal: $20,000

My family is facing an unimaginable medical and financial crisis, and we are asking for your prayers, support, and generosity.

My 75-year-old uncle is doing everything he can to care for his family while facing overwhelming circumstances. His wife is currently hospitalized with kidney failure, and her daughter is living with heart failure. They are all on fixed disability incomes and are struggling to keep up with the mounting costs of everyday living.

The situation has become critical.

One family member depends on a 24-hour heart support device, while another relies on a 24-hour breathing machine to survive. Electricity isn’t just a utility—it’s life support.

Their electric bill has grown to $859, and they are also struggling to pay rent, purchase medications, travel to medical appointments, and cover other basic necessities. With medical equipment running around the clock, their monthly expenses continue to increase while their income remains the same.

We are hoping to raise $20,000 to help provide stability during this difficult season. Funds raised will be used for:

  1. Rent and housing expenses
  2. Past-due and ongoing utility bills
  3. Prescription medications
  4. Medical transportation
  5. Groceries and household necessities
  6. Other essential expenses while they focus on healing

Every donation—no matter the amount—makes a meaningful difference. If you are unable to give financially, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping our family in your prayers.

We believe that even in the hardest moments, kindness and compassion can change lives.

Thank you for your generosity, prayers, and support. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for helping us keep hope alive.

“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2

With gratitude,

The Family


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