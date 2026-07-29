Help Keep Our Home and Kids in School

I lost my child support, and it's put me in a financial mess. I'm behind two months on my mortgage, and next month's payment is due this weekend. Without help, I'm at risk of losing my home.





I have three kids who need school supplies and clothes for the year ahead. Right now, I'm stretched too thin to cover both the mortgage and what they need to start school.





Your support would help me catch up on what I owe, keep a roof over our heads, and make sure my kids have what they need. I'm so grateful for any help you can give us.