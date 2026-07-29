Help Keep Our Family Together





My father has been detained by ICE, and our family is trying everything we can to keep him home with us. Since my mom passed away, my dad has been the only parent raising and supporting our family. He has always worked hard, provided for us, and been there for his children every single day.





This has been one of the hardest times of our lives emotionally and financially. We are currently trying to pay the remaining $3,000 for his lawyer by Thursday so that his case can continue moving forward. As a college student, I have been working while also helping take care of my younger siblings and managing many responsibilities at home during this difficult time.





Any donation, no matter how small, would help our family tremendously. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping us in your prayers would mean so much to us. Thank you for your kindness, support, and generosity during this difficult season.