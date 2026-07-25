Help Keep Our Family Together In The Home We Lo

Help Us Keep Our Family Together in the Home We Love





Asking for help is one of the hardest things we've ever had to do, but today we're reaching out with hope in our hearts for the sake of our children.





Our family has faced one hardship after another. My husband has been struggling with serious health issues that have forced his work hours to be reduced. As we were trying to adjust to that loss of income, we were hit with major vehicle repairs that drained what little savings we had. No matter how hard we've tried to catch up, we've continued to fall further behind.





I stay home because one of our children has multiple disabilities and requires constant care and support. Caring for them is a full-time responsibility, and we are also raising three other wonderful children who depend on us every day. Like any parents, our greatest wish is simply to provide them with a safe, stable home where they can feel secure and loved.





Today, we are facing the possibility of losing that home because we have fallen behind on our property taxes. We are trying to raise $2,000 to pay the back taxes and prevent our family from becoming homeless.





We are not looking for an easy way out. We continue to do everything we can to improve our situation, and we remain hopeful that brighter days are ahead. Right now, though, we need a helping hand to get through this difficult chapter.





If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, your kindness will help keep a roof over our children's heads. If you're unable to give, simply sharing our fundraiser with others would mean the world to us.





We've cut every expense we can, stretched every dollar, and continue to work toward getting back on our feet. This fundraiser is our last hope to keep our family in our home while we overcome these temporary hardships





To protect our children's privacy, we have chosen not to share names or personal identifying details. We hope you'll understand and respect that decision.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your compassion, prayers, encouragement, and support remind us that even during life's darkest moments, there is still hope because of the kindness of others.